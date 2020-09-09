Cuba: Spanish paint company to operate in Mariel Special Zone

Havana, Sep 9.- The Spanish TOT COLOR S.A Company, dedicated to the solvent-based paint manufacture, would start operations this month in Cuba, according to a report available on the official website of the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM).

As reported by ZEDM, the modern plant is equipped with international standard technologies, and prioritizes a friendly relationship with the environment by using low volumes of water and energy, in addition to proving an optimal efficiency in waste treatment.

The Spanish company´s future outputs already have a high demand from important clients such as CIMEX Corporation, State-run Company Cuba-Petróleo (CUPET) and transport company TRANSTUR, while an economic line will be allocated for the sale to the population.

TOT Color S.A, he added, takes advantage of the ZEDM incentives to reduce costs and get some benefits.

Likewise, it will contribute to the productive chain with Cuban companies through the purchase of containers for paints and raw materials such as calcium carbonate, which will favor the substitution of imports and technology transfers.

TOT Color S.A., a wholly foreign-owned company, based in Spain, was approved as ZEDM´s user in January 2017. (Prensa Latina)