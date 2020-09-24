Cuba shows growing interest in new forms of foreign trade management

Havana, Sep 24.- Two months after the approval of new forms of management in Cuba’s foreign trade, there are already over 1,500 actors eager to join the activity, revealed an authorized source.

Vivian Herrera, an official of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), exclusively stated for Prensa Latina that, up to date, 730 freelancers, 116 cooperatives and 205 other people are motivated to join this field.

According to the director of Foreign Trade of the organization, the 37 State companies through which the operations will be carried out notified that with the intention of signing a contract in exportable matters, there are 57 customers while 156 are the actors with import ambitions.

Regarding sales to the international market, five deals have already been signed, she specified.

One of them, she explained, was achieved through an aluminum carpentry measurement service that the La Concordia cooperative, from the western city of Pinar del Rio, provided to an entity in the Dominican Republic.

In the case of imports, she added, there are 35 signed contracts.

To identify the export potential of the territories, Herrera referred that a study is being carried out by the Foreign Trade Departments attached to the territorial governments. (Prensa Latina)