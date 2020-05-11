Cuba reports high number of children who have recovered from Covid-19

Havana, May 11.- Of 180 children who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuba and have remained stable with no complications, 126 have already recovered and discharged from hospital, so they are now under epidemiological surveillance at home, health authorities said.

In his regular press briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, noted that complications in these cases of minors have been minimal, and the recommendations for their protection are the same for adults, although they must be extreme due to their age, as carelessness could increase the risks.

The expert pointed out that children do not have a complex clinical evolution, according to the experience in Cuba and worldwide.

Dr. Duran also referred to the importance of a balanced diet to benefit the immune system, which is in disadvantage in the case of people who eat junk food, are obese or suffer. (Prensa Latina)