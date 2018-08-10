Cuba Receives Three Million Visitors in 2018

Havana, Aug 10.- Cuba has received three million international visitors so far this year and projects better results for the next winter season, reported the Tourism Ministry (MINTUR) in this Caribbean country.

According to the source, the arrivals continued their upward trend in 2018 despite the campaigns organized and directed by the United States government to discourage the flow of North American visitors to this island.

The main markets were, the announcement said.

‘These results are obtained as a prelude to the next winter season where figures are expected to be higher than those reached in the same period of the previous stage’, assessed the MINTUR.

The reception of three million foreign visitors shows ‘the trust and recognition achieved by Cuban tourism as a destination for peace, health and safety,’ says the agency.

According to official reports, the promotion of the national tourism industry considers the incorporation of more than 9,000 rooms of new construction by 2019. (Prensa Latina)