Cuba ratifies support to WHO in the face of US criticism

Havana, Jun 1st.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified the full support to the World Health Organization (WHO) and its management in the confrontation with the Covid-19, in view of the criticism from the United States.

In this regard, the Foreign Affairs Minister said on Twitter that the decision of the United States to end its relationship with the WHO reflects the growing isolation of the northern country.

It also attacks multilateralism and undermines international efforts to ensure health and save lives, the Cuban diplomacy chief wrote on Twitter.

President Donald Trump announced the day before that his government will redirect the funds pledged to the agency and other entities responsible for global health.

In April, the Republican government froze funding for the agency for 60 days and then threatened to make the funding suspension permanent.

The decision received numerous criticisms, especially at a time when U.S. health authorities report 104,386 deaths from Covid-19 and 1,788,719 infections.

Such figures keep that country as the territory hardest hit by the pandemic worldwide, and although the number of new deaths and cases is decreasing, it is noted that the virus continues to circulate widely. (Latin Press)