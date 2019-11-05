Cuba promoted as an authentic tourist destination in London

London, Nov 5.- Cuba is being promoted as a safe and authentic tourist destination at the WTM World Travel Market inaugurated in London, against the backdrop of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for almost 60 years.

Despite the pressures and the tightening of the US blockade, the Cuban tourism sector is functioning normally, sector Minister Manuel Marrero assured this Monday.

In a press conference on the opening day of the World Travel Market, described as one of the most important sector events in the world, Marrero denounced that the unilateral measures imposed by Washington have cost the Cuban tourism industry more than 35 billion dollars.

He explained that in addition to the bans on cruise ships and private and corporate flights, and the persecution of foreign investors, it is impossible for US tourists to travel freely to the Caribbean island.

The program of the three-day business meeting, which is expected to be attended by more than 50,000 professionals and entrepreneurs, includes a hundred seminars, panels and exchanges on the main trends in the tourism market, and the latest trends in social networks, responsible tourism and conservation, among other topics. (Prensa Latina)