Cuba Proclaimed Its New Constitution

Havana, Apr 11 .- The new Constitution of the Republic of Cuba was proclaimed in Havana on Wednesday in a solemn session of Parliament, after a speech pronounced by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Raul Castro.

The leader pointed out at the Convention Center and before almost 600 MPs that once the Magna Carta is proclaimed, it will be published in the Official Gazette of the Republic for its entry into force.

The Cuban leader insisted in his speech that the set of laws approved at the polls, in the February 24 referendum, by a large majority of Cubans, meets the purpose of achieving an increasingly prosperous, sustainable, inclusive and participative socialism.

It establishes changes in the structure of the State such as the establishment of the position of Prime Minister, recognizes various forms of ownership, including the private one and the importance of foreign investment, strengthens popular power from the municipalities and expands individual and collective rights and guarantees.

Raul Castro stressed Cuba is committed to its vocation for peace, but does not fear threats such as those arising from the aggressiveness of the US Government.

He also said that this position has been conveyed to the current White House administration through diplomatic channels and in a public manner.

Faced with the threat posed by the hostility of the White House and its policies of domination and meddling, he said Cuba is working on two priorities of equal importance, to ready for defense and work for developing national economy.

Raul Castro drew attention to the challenge Cuba could face due to a possible worsening of the situation, based on the actions by Washington that is tightening the blockade to cause economic suffocation and hardship.

However, he explained that the scenario does not mean a return to the so-called special period that in the 1990s after the collapse of the socialist camp in Eastern Europe, because the Cuban economy presents a different scenario, considering its diversification.