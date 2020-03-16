Cuba is a safe tourist destination despite Covid-19, authorities say

Havana, Mar 16.- Authorities from the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) ratified that Cuba is a safe destination for vacationers, despite the coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 and the implementation of a plan in that field.

MINTUR Quality Director Grisel Lopez told a press conference that there is a strategy in the sector to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, and in case that a suspicious case is detected, the required protocols are ready.

This flexible plan has been adapted to the characteristics of each institution with more than 80 measures, 26 of which are general, and it has been approved by healthcare authorities, Lopez said.

Lopez stated that active surveillance is currently in place on tourists and employees, and isolation areas have been established in buildings and territories, where ill people can be isolated to receive treatment.

However, difficulties are expected in March and the upcoming months, as Italy and Canada canceled tourist trips due to the measures established internally in those nations.

Although the Cuban Ministry of Culture postponed mass events and decreed the suspension of large shows to prevent large crowds, the press stated that recreational activities in hotels remain unchanged.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health has already confirmed the first four cases of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the nation, including three Italian tourists who so far have been recovering.

Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal stated that the country has all the necessary medications to assist the patients infested with the virus and have been included in the protocol to treat the disease. (Prensa Latina)