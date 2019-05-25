Cuba, European Union Ratify Healthy Relations

May 25 .-The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, held a meeting Friday with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, where they highlighted the good state of bilateral relations.

Rodriguez Parrilla said in Twitter that during the meeting with the Vice President of the European Commission he praised the EU’s position in rejecting the Helms-Burton law imposed by the United States against Cuba.

Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out that during the interview with Mogherini it was evident the results achieved through the EU-Cuba Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, signed in 2016.

Besides, the Cuban representative ratified the importance that the initiatives regarding the Venezuelan conflict favor a broad, inclusive and sovereign dialogue with the legitimate government of Nicolas Maduro.

He also exchanged views with Sweden’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Annika Soder, ratifying good bilateral relations and the desire to strengthen them, as well as the need to foster a respectful dialogue with the Venezuelan government, adhering to international law. (Prensa Latina)