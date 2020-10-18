Cuba continues monitoring children recovered from Covid-19

Havana, Oct 18.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health continues at the national level a cardiovascular evaluation of children who were positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

Most of those infected in pediatric ages did not show major complications, but in some cases they presented cardiovascular alterations, exemplified in myocarditis or variations of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, considered as an inflammation and irritation of the membrane that surrounds the heart.

They also – underlines the Granma newspaper – suffered heart rhythm disorders, which shows the importance of their monitoring in the convalescent phase.

At present, Cuba is carrying out the genetic and immunological study in patients affected by SARS-CoV-2, to which the cardiovascular system was added to children.

This has the objective of avoiding difficulties that usually appear after a viral infection, which, diagnosed in a timely manner, can be reversed in most cases. (Prensa Latina)