Cuba calls 2021 Pedagogy International Congress

Havana, Nov 21.- Cuban and foreign educators will have the possibility to participate in the 2021 Pedagogy International Congress, to be held virtually from February 1 to 3, according to local sources.

This edition, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, proposes a scientific program with pre-congress courses, master lectures and symposia.

Eva Escalona, president of the Scientific Committee and director of Science and Technology of the Ministry of Education (MINED), told reporters that in times of coronavirus Pedagogy 2021 calls for joining forces in a common fight.

In this regard, she referred to the purpose of socializing the experiences of teachers and managers to continue teaching amid the particular circumstances of the pandemic.

Participants will also review the compliance with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, in particular the one referring to an inclusive, equitable and quality education and promoting learning opportunities, the Cuban News Agency (ACN) reported.

There will be a panel about Cuba’s scientific achievements amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a debate on education in times of the pandemic. (Prensa Latina)