Chinese sculptor’s ‘Chubby Women’ dance in Havana

Havana, Dec 28.- Free of diets, stereotypes, shyness and makeup, eight ‘Chubby Women’ danced in the streets surrounding the Alicia Alonso Grand Theater of Havana this Thursday, thanks to the mastery of Chinese sculptor Xu Hongfei.

Until January 17, Hu’s voluminous dancers, on skateboards, blowing in the wind and surrounded by pigeons, will embellish the streets of Havana’s historic center as part of the activities to mark the city’s 500th anniversary.

On unveiling the artworks to Cubans and foreigners, Xu pointed out that the sculptures reflect the everyday life of common people. In that regard, the exhibition is not taking place in a gallery but outdoors, in busy places, to propitiate interaction.

One of the most attractive and famous pieces in his collection is ‘The Kiss,’ as well as ‘Celestial Music’, ‘Floating’ and ‘Flying Flowers.’ The latter imitates the legendary pose of US actress Marilyn Monroe.

Havana is the 36th stopover of Xu’s tour, which started in Spain in January 2019. With this exhibition, the artist wants to convey a message of happiness to several nations and ratify art as an expression of unity that can build bridges.

Xu Hongfei, who is one of China’s most important artists, has vast experience and his artworks are held in the collections of the National Art Museum of China, the Hong Kong Art Center and the International Park in Beijing, among many other museums and cultural institutions. (Latin Press)