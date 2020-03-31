Bio-electric plant in Cuba proves sugar cane potential

Godefoy, member of the executive committee of the National Association of Sugar Technicians in Cuba, said that the facility, the first of its kind in a 19-year program, provides renewable energy and helps make the country independent from hydrocarbon imports.

Havana, Mar 31.- Cuban expert Juan Godefoy said that the bio-electric plant recently put into operation on the island proves the high diversification and economic potential of sugar cane.

This high efficiency co-generation plant represents the guarantee of production and contribution of 390 GW/h of electricity per year, in addition to the modernization of the neighboring sugar plant, Ciro Redondo, with which it is associated ( about 450) kilometers to the east of Havana.

This bio-electric plant – with an investment of no less than 187 million dollars -, together with the rest of the program, will comprise a contribution from the sugar sector of 14 percent of the 26 percent of renewable energy planned by the country for 2030, which includes the participation of sources such as wind, photovoltaic, hydraulic and others.

Godefoy mentioned, among other advantages of the program, the integrated production of components of the pressure boilers in the existing factory of these means in the province of Villa Clara – in the central zone – which encourages the development of the national industry.

It is a guarantee to have a biomass like sugar cane, which converts the most solar energy through photosynthesis, and each cane field can be harvested for seven consecutive years, he said.

Cuba currently produces more than 20 items, including renewable energy, human and animal food, alcohol, rum, bagasse boards, syrups, candies, glucose, sorbitol and medicines. (Latin Press)