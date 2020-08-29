Actions to face climate change are being applied in Cuban province

Sancti Spíritus, Cuba, Aug 29.- Science and technological innovation are being applied in this central province of Cuba, one of the priority sectors in the State Plan to confront climate change, known as ‘Tarea Vida’ (lit. ‘Task Life’).

On the part of the Jose Marti University of Sancti Spiritus (UNISS), 20 research projects are being developed that contribute to the ‘Task Life’, said Felix Penton, specialist of the Environment Unit in the territory.

The Zaza Basin, ‘Connecting Landscapes’ and that of Coastal Resilience are among the international projects for the management and sustainable use of natural resources and adaptation to climate change, Penton said.

In the latter case, this project is being carried out in the northern municipality of Yaguajay, with the participation of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and implemented at the national level by the Environment Agency of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Technology and Environment.

Another of the priority sectors in the State Plan, approved in 2017, is sustainable agriculture and food security, with reforestation actions, management of natural regeneration and forest restoration, he said.

In addition, he indicated, work is being done on obtaining different species adapted to the ecological stress imposed by climate change on the main crops in the province and in the case of rice, five adapted varieties of cereal are planted, he said.

‘Tarea Vida’ will respond to prioritized strategic activities such as Tourism, protection of coastal ecosystems, food security and renewable energies, the specialist summarized. (Prensa Latina)