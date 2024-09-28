UN rapporteur warns Israel committing domicide in Lebanon by targeting civilian buildings

Geneva, September 28.- The Israeli regime is committing “domicide” in Lebanon by indiscriminately targeting civilian buildings, says the United Nations rapporteur on the right to adequate housing.

In a post on his X page, formerly Twitter, Balakrishnan Rajagopal condemned the Israeli regime’s fresh spate of attacks on residential buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

The devastating bombings have killed at least 8 people and injured many more, according to official figures. However, the actual casualty toll remains unknown as hundreds are trapped under the rubble.

“Erasing entire residential blocks is neither precise, proportional – and since no one knows if the target was plausibly a military one – likely to be unnecessary,” Rajagopal wrote.

Israeli regime claimed to target the so-called “headquarters” and “command centers” of the Hezbollah resistance movement, but the movement rejected the claim as untrue.

Lebanese commentators also dismissed the Israeli claim saying there is no such thing as Hezbollah headquarters or command centers in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Rajagopal said the Tel Aviv regime attacks residential buildings in Lebanon “with no limits.”

The indiscriminate attacks on the suburb of Dahiyeh followed indiscriminate bombings in southern Lebanon that led to the displacement of tens of thousands of people.

Before that, dozens of people were killed and thousands of others injured in device detonations across Lebanon, engineered by the Israeli regime by rigging pagers and walkie-talkies with explosives.

Hezbollah has vowed to continue its military operations against the Israeli regime until the genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, which has claimed nearly 41,600 lives so far, does not stop. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)