TeleSUR Citizen Award presented to Raúl Castro, Miguel Díaz-Canel and Nicolás Maduro

Havana, March 20.- Army General Raúl Castro Ruz; First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel; and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received the TeleSUR Citizen Award this Wednesday night at the closing gala of the IV Patria International Colloquium in Havana.

“The three represent the South that does not get down on its knees,” said Patricia Villegas, president of the teleSUR network, who presented the award to the Cuban dignitary at the University of Havana.

This distinction is being presented for the first time and is being awarded in the capital of Cuba at the conclusion of the important event, which brought together more than 400 participants from 50 countries.

The fourth edition of “Patria” was dedicated to teleSUR. The next edition will honor the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), on his centenary anniversary next year.

This afternoon, President Díaz-Canel met with communicators, journalists, political activists, and researchers attending the IV Patria International Colloquium, a platform, he said, for unity, participation, and the defense of all the world’s just causes.

The participants expressed their gratitude to Cuba, which under the most difficult conditions, hosted the “Patria” Colloquium, a defining moment for developing communication strategies for the benefit of the people.

The Cuban head of state also attended the Exhibition Fair of this important forum and spoke with those gathered. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)