Moscow, Dec 13.- Ukraine’s special services are planning a provocation against Russia by employing chemical substances, as stated by the head of the Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirilov.
“According to our information, the office of the President of Ukraine is coordinating actions to have the national security services organizing an anti-Russian provocation with the use of toxic substances,” Kirilov wrote on the official site of the Russian Defense Ministry. He added that “taking into account the experience of the Syrian conflict, the accusation of the Russian Armed Forces of using chemical weapons would enable a new anti-Russian campaign in the UN structures and in the world media.”

Kirilov explained that to this end, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) sought the cooperation of the Ukrainian company Realab, specialized in imports of chemical reagents and precursors. He added that Realab purchased in Germany, in October-November, “A ‘small batch’ of triethanolamine and sodium compound, which contains nitrogen produced by the US company Honeywell Research Chemicals.

Triethanolamine, he said, is included in the Annex on Chemical Substances of the Chemical Weapons Convention and is subject to annual declaration. “This compound is a precursor for the synthesis of a blistering agent: nitrogen mustard. Sodium compounds that contain nitrogen are highly toxic, their harmful effect is similar to that of cyanide,” the officer reminded.

Kirilov explained that in addition, Ukrainian agents may carry out chemical provocations in areas of the military operation where the Russian Army is advancing most actively, and Ukrainian troops may use chemical and biological weapons due to the failure of the counteroffensive started on June 4th.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces are expected to deliberately contaminate water sources, including drinking water, food reserves and animal feed using pathogenic biological agents,” the lieutenant general added.

According to Kirilov, the Russian military obtained documentation during the special operation which confirms the danger of the Pentagon’s experiments in Ukraine. In particular, pharmaceutical products were tested on local residents and biological samples were exported. (Take from Prensa Latina)

