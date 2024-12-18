Raúl Castro and Díaz-Canel speak with the Cuban Five

Havana, December 18.- Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel spoke this Tuesday with the Cuban Five and their families, on the 10th anniversary of the return to the homeland of these Cuban heroes.

During the conversation, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez recalled the battle of the Cuban people and many friends in the world for the liberation of these fighters against terrorism, unjustly imprisoned in the United States.

For his part, Gerardo Hernández thanked, also on behalf of his brothers Ramón Labañino, Antonio Guerrero, René González and Fernando González, known as the Five, for the numerous displays of solidarity that made their return to Cuba possible.

He especially expressed gratitude to the historic leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz and Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, as well as to their families and compatriots, for the battle waged for his liberation.

Other members of the Political Bureau of the PCC, the State and the Government were present at the meeting. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)