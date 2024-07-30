martes, julio 30, 2024
Putin expects to meet with new Iranian president at BRICS Summit

Moscow, Jul 30.- Russian President Vladimir Putin expects to meet with Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian at the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed on Monday.

“The Iranian side has an invitation and we hope that the new president comes to the summit. We will be happy to see him, and President Putin is getting ready for the upcoming meeting,” Peskov told Izvestia newspaper.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko announced earlier that Russia and Iran have put the final touches on a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which is expected to be signed soon.

IRNA, in turn, reported earlier that Iran’s new president told his Russian counterpart in a phone conversation about his readiness to sign the treaty during the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October. (Take from Prensa Latina)

