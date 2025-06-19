Protesters rally throughout the United States against Washington’s direct involvement in Israel’s attacks on Iran

Washington, June 19.- As the Trump administration considers deeper involvement in Israel’s aggression against Iran, demonstrations were held in various cities across the United States to warn Donald Trump not to get more involved.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, protesting against the Israeli bombing of Iran, against the U.S. involvement in the form of funding billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, and urging Trump not to get directly involved in the kinetic part of that war.

Organizers of the protest emphasized that there are already three aircraft carrier groups from the U.S. in the Middle East. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)