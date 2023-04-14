Cuba will demand the U.S. to end incentives for irregular migration

This Wednesday, Cuba and the United States are holding a new round of migratory talks in Washington, with the expectation of focusing on aspects that recalls respect for the agreements for a legal, safe and regular migration.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex) Carlos Fernandez de Cossio heads the Cuban delegation, which will address issues to which the Cuban government attaches great importance.

The day before, the deputy general director for the United States of the Minrex, Johana Tablada, told the press that in 2022 positive steps were taken in this area, particularly with the resumption of visa issuance at the U.S. Embassy in Havana and the granting of visas established in the migration agreements.

The officer blamed the U.S. government for the high migratory flows, due to those extreme measures that have caused a direct threat to the welfare and livelihood of the population.

In this sense, she considered that regular migration will not be achieved, and this issue will not be solved as long as this policy of asphyxiation against Cuba exists.

She specified that Cuba also denounces the political asylum granted to the hijacker of an aircraft, which is an explicit violation of the migratory agreements and constitutes a danger for the air safety of both countries.

