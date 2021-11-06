Progress in urban agriculture in Cuba acknowledged

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Nov 6..- The Group of National, Suburban and Family Agriculture acknowledged the current progress achieved by this central Cuban province in the application of organoponic technology.

At the end of a tour in Sancti Spiritus, Elizabeth Peña, head of this sector at the Ministry of Agriculture, confirmed that local food production are being consolidated and making progress.

She said these production forms are the main source to keep stable vegetable offers.

Regarding the plans of the group, she said they aim to strengthen its structures to increase the exploitation of these orchards in order to obtain fresh and healthy products.

The inspection also described as very positive the recovery of the organoponics in the municipalities of Sancti Spiritus, La Sierpe and Taguasco, where popular participation was decisive.

She also insisted on increasing productions using different species to be able to sustain the cultivation of green vegetables, as well as including the cultivation of carrots, beets and cabbages to be processed and preserved.

This sector’s strategy in the implementation of the measures approved by the country’s top leaders to boost agriculture and increase production volumes, where progress must be sped up, was also acknowledged, Peña said.

(Prensa Latina)