President of Vietnam will arrive in Cuba today on a state visit

Havana, September 25.- The president of Vietnam, To Lam, will arrive in Cuba today for a state visit.

During his stay, until next September 27, the visitor will hold official conversations with Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel, pay tribute in Havana to the independence hero Ho Chi Minh, and participate in an act of Cuba-Vietnam solidarity.

Both countries maintain historic relations based on comprehensive cooperation, mutual trust and brotherhood.

On December 2, 1960, Cuba became the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam.

Today Vietnam is the main investor from Asia and Oceania in Cuba, with several projects, linked to the production of essential goods, renewable energy, construction materials and the agri-food sector.

The two nations coincide in their approaches to various issues on the international agenda, in defense of the principles of International Law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Cuba highly values ​​Vietnam’s invariable support in its fight against the US blockade and the arbitrary inclusion of the island on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)