Palestinian leader calls on the world to stop the Israeli attack

Ramallah, Jan 25.- National Council (Parliament) President Rawhi Fattouh called on the world on Thursday to force Israel to stop its aggression against the Gaza Strip, where more than 25,000 deaths have been reported since October 7, 2023.
The international community must increase pressure on Israel to save the people of Gaza and stop the ethnic cleansing before it is too late, Fattouh said in a press release.

The Palestinian leader criticized “the continued failure and international silence to force the fascist government to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing.

He denounced the recent bombing in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city, where many women and children were killed.

Fattouh also condemned the siege by tanks of several centers hosting refugees, such as Al-Aqsa University, the University College, and UN agencies.

The politician denounced the siege and shelling against Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals. (Take from Prensa Latina)

