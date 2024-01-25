Palestinian leader calls on the world to stop the Israeli attack

The Palestinian leader criticized “the continued failure and international silence to force the fascist government to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing.

He denounced the recent bombing in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city, where many women and children were killed.

Fattouh also condemned the siege by tanks of several centers hosting refugees, such as Al-Aqsa University, the University College, and UN agencies.

The politician denounced the siege and shelling against Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals. (Take from Prensa Latina)