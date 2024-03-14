Palestinian and Egyptian presidents discuss Gaza crisis

Cairo, Mar 14.- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, analyzed the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza due to Israeli aggression and addressed efforts to put an end to it, an official source reported.

El-Sisi highlighted during a telephone conversation the need to grant the Palestinian people their legitimate rights, including the creation of an independent state.

On the other hand, Abbas expressed his gratitude for the call and highlighted his and the Palestinian people’s gratitude for Egypt’s unwavering support.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa noted that the dignitaries analyzed ways to stop the Israeli attack and to accelerate the entry of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Both sides also categorically rejected the displacement of any Palestinian citizens, whether in the coastal enclave or in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

On the occasion of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims, the two presidents expressed their desire to put an end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, Wafa detailed. (Taken from Prensa Latina)