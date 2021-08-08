Olympic bronze for Cuban Salas in freestyle wrestling

Tokyo, Aug 8.- Cuban wrestler Reineris Salas won the bronze medal in the 97 kilogram freestyle division at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The fight for third place ended tied at three points with Azerbaijan’s Sharif Sharifov, who was world and Olympic champion in the lower division.

However, the Caribbean athlete got a two-point action, and so it was his arm that ended up raised in the Makuhari Messe Hall, his first medal in three Olympic participations.

Salas, double runner-up of the planet, only gave up in the semifinals to the great Russian favorite Abdulrashid Sadulaev, gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro 2016 in the previous category and four-time world champion, who defeated him 4-0. (Prensa Latina)