Most Argentines disapprove of Milei’s management, according to survey

According to CEOP, 95.6 percent of the population rejects the current retirement benefits formula, and only 28.3 percent are willing to endure the adjustment with low salaries for as long as necessary. 44.8 percent of citizens say they cannot stand this policy for another day, and 11.2 percent say they will wait between one and three months.

CEOP pointed out that 40 percent of citizens are afraid of becoming unemployed, and that concern is secondary to the one caused by insufficient salaries. Moreover, insecurity, which has always been among the priority problems, dropped to the fourth place as fear of poverty rose.

CEOP director, Roberto Bacman, indicated to Página 12, that Milei’s administration is sustained by expectations, and 49 percent of Argentines believe that, economically, the situation in their homes will improve. A similar amount believes that this will not happen.

“Argentina is going through a deep economic and social crisis since Milei took office. The adjustment was brutal. Salaries and incomes were frozen while prices grew significantly,” the analyst commented, and stressed: “Most people (81.6 percent) have difficulty making ends meet, some do not even have enough money to earn, and the rest must make great efforts to make the money work.”

“The risk is always present: in a government sustained only by hope and expectations, as time passes, improvements do not occur, and everything can collapse. You cannot cover the sun with your hands: if there are no concrete advances in economic matters, at some point, reality will end up killing the story,” Bacman added. (Take from Prensa Latina)