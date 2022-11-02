Moscow to respond to London’s involvement in attacks and sabotage

The spokesman also pointed out that there was evidence that the UK was involved in the sabotage against Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which are vital international energy infrastructure.

According to Peskov, intelligence about the involvement of British experts in the attacks must be analyzed very carefully by everyone.

He said that they hope that, despite the unacceptable silence from European capitals, this analysis will be carried out.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev, with the involvement of British experts, carried out a terrorist attack against ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships anchored in the city of Sevastopol, using nine aerial drones and seven unmanned naval vehicles.

In addition, this ministry accused these experts of the United Kingdom navy of being involved in the explosions of the Nord Stream one and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in September.

The British Ministry of Defense assured that it was not involved in the explosions and said Moscow conceived this story.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)