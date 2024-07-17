More than 9,000 Palestinian students killed by Israeli aggression

Ramallah, jul 17 .- More than 9,200 palestinian schoolchildren have been killed and 15,182 injured since the beginning of the israeli aggression against the occupied territories on october 7, 2023, the ministry of education denounced.

The ministry said in a press release on the subject that 9,138 died and 14,671 were injured in the gaza strip, which was hit by an unprecedented wave of bombardments, which later gave way to a land invasion.

Meanwhile, in the west bank, 103 people were killed and 505 injured, the text highlighted.

According to the statement, in the coastal enclave, zionist soldiers killed 497 teachers and administrators, while more than 3,420 were wounded, while 357 were arrested in the west bank.

At least 353 public schools and universities were bombed in gaza, including 65 affiliated to the united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the middle east (unrwa), he said.

Of the total, 139 were severely damaged and 93 others were completely destroyed, he added.

Meanwhile, in the west bank, 69 educational centers and five universities were hit.

He indicated that more than 620,000 students in the strip are still not enrolled in their schools and 88,000 in universities since the beginning of the new cycle of violence.

On june 22, 89,000 palestinian students in gaza were due to begin their high school exams for the 2023-2024 academic year, but only 56% showed up as a result of the effects of the israeli aggression.

A day earlier, unrwa warned on its account on the social network x that at least “76% of schools in the gaza strip need major reconstruction or rehabilitation to return to operation”. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)