Cuban President refers to historic condemnation of blockade

The Foreign Ministry of the island mentioned in its most recent report on the subject how the intensification of that U.S. policy, in an opportunistic manner and at unprecedented levels, worsened the domestic economic situation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The document covers the period from August 2021 to February 2022, characterized by constant persecution of financial transactions linked to Cuba and, as a consequence, closures or breaches of contracts, indebtedness and delays in shipments.

According to the text, the estimated damages of the blockade during the 14 months of the administration of Democrat Joe Biden amount to 6.3 billion dollars, while the 243 provisions applied by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump remain in place.

