MEP slams EP resolution against Cuba

According to the Left Group member, the European Parliament (EP) has become a loudspeaker for the most reactionary and extreme right-wingers.

Regarding the adopted document, Pineda asserted that it contaminates and stains what should be the house of Europe’s sovereignty.

The text used the human rights issue to attack Cuba, with the clear intention of affecting the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement signed by the European Union (EU) and Cuba in 2016.

Pineda also lashed out at the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Affairs Josep Borrell for not meeting during his recent visit to Havana with sectors he defines as ‘independent civil society’.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Pineda considered the Peoples’ Summit an opportunity to reaffirm that the European, Latin American and Caribbean peoples long for peace and sovereignty, not submission to the United States.

Concerning the meeting of social movements and progressive forces of both regions, he stressed that Latin America and the Caribbean are a Zone of Peace, declared in 2014 during the Celac summit in Havana. (Taken from Prensa Latina)