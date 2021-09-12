Masters of Cuban Rum have a new Facebook profile

Havana, Sep 12.- The Cuban Ron S.A Corporation presented a new profile on Facebook dedicated to the Cuban Rum Masters Movement, a space to share the knowledge of the creators of Cuban spirits.

The launch on that social network coincided with the first anniversary of the death of First Cuban Rum Master Jose Pablo Navarro Campa, and it is part of the communication campaign that accompanies the Knowledge of the Masters of Light Rum candidacy to join the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, made up by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

This movement is considered the main architect of the design and creation of Cuban spirits, with a permanent work in safeguarding the tradition, history and identity that these men and women carry out for many years.

According to a press release from Cuba Ron S.A, the candidacy of the Knowledge of the Masters of Light Rum to join the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity began in 2016, after the status of Cultural Heritage of the Nation had been reached.

The Cuban Rum Masters Movement is made up of nine prestigious professionals and five applicants.