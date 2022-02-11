Local development and food sovereignty in agroscience congress

Havana, Feb 11.- Local development and food sovereignty stand out among the topics of the International Congress of Agricultural Sciences Agrociencias 2022, convened for next October 3 to 7 in this capital.

The event is organized by the Fructuoso Rodríguez Agrarian University of Havana and in its program of forums and panels it proposes the exchange of criteria on strategies and results of intersectoral cooperation between managers, researchers, producers and businessmen.

The purpose of the event is to reflect experiences of science and innovation with an impact on the agricultural field, said Mabelin Armenteros, vice president of the Organizing Committee during the convening ceremony that took place at the stand of the Agrarian University of Havana at the 2022 University Congress, which is in session until tomorrow in the Cuban capital.

Odelkis Velázquez, executive secretary of the organizing committee, specified that the agenda of the theoretical meeting on agricultural sciences includes animal and public health, disaster reduction, animal welfare, agricultural technologies, sustainable production, culture and rural development, education, veterinary, among others.

In its Agrociencias 2022 program, it will have visits to productive areas and scientific institutions, commercial exhibition, business rounds and signing of agreements between national and foreign entities.

The last edition of the event took place in 2017 when more than 400 delegates from twenty countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe and the United States participated.

The Agrarian University of Havana is part of the most recent commercial society of Cuban scientific interface that includes other research centers of the Ministry of Education and has the purpose of promoting the transfer of technologies and knowledge to the agri-food sector.

