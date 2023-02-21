martes, febrero 21, 2023
Lebanon and Cuba call for strengthening bilateral relations

Beirut, Feb 21.- Lebanon and Cuba called for the strengthening of bilateral ties in the context of the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Hani Chimayteli, General Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migrants of Lebanon, spoke to the Cuban ambassador, Jorge León, about the excellent state of ties between both nations.

According to a dispatch, addressed to Prensa Latina, the parties coincided on the importance of strengthening ties in multilateral events and forums.

Leon thanked Lebanon for its support in favor of the struggle of the Cuban people against the US blockade.

The officials expressed the will and interest of Cuba and Lebanon in further deepening mutual beneficial ties.

The countries established relations on June 15th, 1960. Lebanon is the home of the largest solidarity movement with Cuba, in Northern Africa and the Middle East.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

