Israel launches more air strikes on southern Lebanon

Beirut, October 7.- The Israeli military presses ahead with its aerial attacks across southern Lebanon more than two weeks into the regime’s aggression against the Arab country. In Beirut, Israeli warplanes targeted several areas, including a gas station in the Dahieh area. There was no immediate report of casualties.

The Israeli military also struck Qamatiyeh in central Lebanon, leaving at least six people dead and many others injured. The regime said its attacks, which have intensified in recent weeks, target weapons depots and military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah.

The Israeli military had earlier issued new evacuation orders for those areas that have already been targeted multiple times.

Israel’s attacks on Southern Lebanese towns and cities are still ongoing killing more civilians there.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Friday that more than 2,000 people have been killed so far in Israel’s attack on Lebanon, including 127 children and 261 women, since last October.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled their homes in Beirut to escape the Israeli air raids. Lebanese health officials have denounced Israel for indiscriminately attacking emergency rescuers and civilians.

Lebanon’s health minister said the country’s healthcare system is teetering on the brink of collapse.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 37 people were killed, and over 150 were injured in Israeli strikes on Thursday.

Reports indicate that more bombs were used in the latest attacks compared to the strike that killed the leader of the Hezbollah resistance movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on September 27. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)