Iranian plane lands in Syria with aid for Lebanese refugees (+Photos)

The humanitarian cargo includes food, relief materials, blankets, tents, electric lamps, and medical equipment and supplies destined for the citizens of the neighboring country, who sought refuge Syrian territory from the brutal bombardment by the Israeli army.

The Syrian authorities, in cooperation with the Russian forces operating at the coordination center at the Hemeimim air base located at the same airport, supervised the unloading of the plane’s contents.

Another two Iranian planes arrived earlier this month in this enclave loaded with humanitarian aid for the Lebanese.

The number of refugees who sought protection in Syria after being forced to leave their homes by the Israeli aggression against Lebanon exceeds 390,000, according to recent data announced by the Department of Emigration and Passport of this nation. (Take from Prensa Latina)