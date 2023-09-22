Guterres calls for global reform as an alternative to fragmentation

The planet needs political realities rooted in equity, solidarity and universality, in line with the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

That means reforming the Security Council, redesigning the international financial architecture to be truly universal and to serve as a global safety net for developing countries in trouble.

“I have no illusions. Reforms are a question of power,” he acknowledged.

In the UN head’s view, the alternative to further fragmentation is that of a necessary reform.

At the same time, he added, divisions are widening within countries with democracy under threat and authoritarianism is on the march.

“Inequalities are growing and hate speech is on the rise, in the face of all these challenges and more, compromise has become a bad word,” the high representative warned. (Taken from Prensa Latina)