Foreign Ministry expresses strong rejection of U.S. complicity with violence against Cuba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly rejects a new act of U.S. complicity with terrorist violence against Cuba.

The U.S. judicial authorities have decided to release Alexander Alazo, the individual who on April 30, 2020, in the middle of the street, fired 32 machine gun rounds at the Cuban embassy in that country, where 7 people were present.

This event, in a central avenue of Washington, the U.S. capital, against a diplomatic headquarters and with the declared objective of causing damage, would qualify in any country as a terrorist act.

This is not the case in the United States and even less so when it is a violent action against Cuba. The government of that country has refused at all times to qualify that act as what it is, and at no time did it intend to prosecute the perpetrator as a terrorist, despite the fact that the nature of his acts is explicitly typified in U.S. legislation against that scourge.

The history of the U.S. government as an executor or tolerant accomplice of terrorism and violent acts against Cuba is well known. The protection and backing of notorious terrorists is part of that country’s record.

A U.S. government psychiatric expert, in agreement with the defense attorneys, ruled that Alazo was not “criminally responsible” at the time of the assault, and was therefore found not guilty, even though his actions show that he is a danger to society, as another opinion before the court had already stated.

The authorities of the justice system of that country preferred to ignore the evidence of Alazo’s links and contacts with groups and individuals based in South Florida with a history and background of aggression against Cuba, including the promotion of violence and terrorism.

Cuba is a country victim of organized terrorism, financed and executed from U.S. territory, with the heartbreaking experience of 3,478 Cuban fatalities and 2099 injured with disabilities.

The country has a firm and categorical position against this scourge, including State terrorism, and has the duty to demand from the U.S. government a serious, responsible and honest conduct when an act of this nature is committed against the Cuban embassy and the Cuban personnel appointed there.

Havana, October 4, 2024. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)