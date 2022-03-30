Family Code bill paves the way for a family policy in Cuba

Havana, Mar 30.- Cuba´s Family Code bill paves the way for a more specific comprehensive policy for these social institutions and also sets standards for these groups´ well-being, an expert said.

As part of a panel on regulations in popular consultation in Cuba, PhD. Sciences Niuva Ávila said it´s a bill that reflects the Cuban reality and transformations experienced by society.

The Cuban family, since the approval of the 1975Code in force, has changed in structure, strategy, dynamics, and acquired a greater transnational character.

According to DSc. Ana María Álvarez-Tabío, the new bill sets down comprehensive protection for children and adolescents, with a human rights approach and a special focus on disabled people.

In her opinion, the proposal condemns all violence and recognizes those under 18 as subjects of law, a “radical change with respect to the paternalistic vision that deprived them of prominence,” she asserted.

In this regard, she pondered children´s guarantees to have the right to speak for themselves, to be heard and to assert their criteria, in recognition of their capacity and progressive autonomy.

(Prensa Latina)