Experts study bone fragments found after fire in Cuba

The teams are working on the characterization and classification of each of the elements found. They are analyzing and describing their details to find signs of identification.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health of Cuba (Minsap) pointed out that they are comparing the objects found with the identification files to establish a correlation with some of the missing people.

The Ministry reported than out of 132 patients treated due to the incident, 125 are men.

The Minsap informed in its daily report that 18 adults (17 men and one woman) are still hospitalized, and it pointed out that four people are in a critical condition, five in a serious condition and nine in care.

The patients are being treated in six Cuban hospitals, and so far 112 people, including 106 men, have been discharged.

The fire occurred on the night of August 5, when a lightning hit a fuel tank at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, more than 100 kilometers east of Havana, during a storm.

The flames (suffocated with specialized means and forces from Venezuela and Mexico) devastated four crude oil tanks.

