Culture is always important, says renowned Cuban pianist

For the prolific musician, culture is created every day, and not only by artists, noting that all creative people make their contribution, regardless of their profession, which he described as very nice.

It is also an act of freedom that we must defend, it is very liberating, affirmed the author of songs such as Strawberry and Chocolate, Prayer for Cuba, The Century of Enlightenment, Cuban Mass, Havana Time, Imaginary Danzón and In silence it has had to be, most of them offered last night to the guests at the Cercle de l’Union Interalliée.

Vitier insisted that culture is a treasure of the Caribbean country and the joy that comes with the opportunity to be part of it.

We must defend it and not only inherit it, but also grow it, he declared.

The award-winning composer, National Music Prize 2021 in the Antillean nation, thanked the invitation to share his work at the event organized by the Cuba Cooperation France association, the embassy in Paris and the island’s mission to UNESCO

Regarding his projects, he mentioned to Prensa Latina the November festival Habana Clásica and the request to make presentations in various Cuban cities, including Santa Clara, at the Central University of Villa Clara.

His father, the poet, narrator and essayist Cintio Vitier, received an Honorary Doctorate from that institution; his mother, the poetess and literary researcher Fina García Marruz, and his grandfather, intellectual Medardo Vitier.

According to the pianist, he also works together with other members of the family in the Vitier-García Marruz house, in order to preserve the rich cultural heritage that his ancestors began.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)