Cuba’s first Covid-19 vaccination campaign in children highlighted (+Photos)

Havana, Sep 7.- Cuba is the first country in the world to start a Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the pediatric population aged 2-11, the BioCubaFarma business group highlighted in Havana.

Cuba began vaccinating this age group on Sunday, for which purpose 59 vaccination centers were set up in central Cienfuegos province, including 19 in the provincial capital.

Cuban health authorities informed that during this month, all Cuban children aged 2-18 will be vaccinated with the first dose and they will have the complete scheme (three shots) by November, which is essential to start face-to-face classes. These children will be vaccinated with two doses of the Soberana 02 vaccine, plus a Soberana Plus booster, every 28 days. Both vaccines were developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute and have showed 91.2-percent efficacy against the symptomatic disease in the Phase III trials.

The country’s aim is that the entire Covid-19 vaccine-eligible population will be on the immunization scheme with at least one dose by September, and 92.6 percent of the population will have received the three doses by November.

(Prensa Latina)