Cubans and Vietnamese evoke legacy of Fidel Castro

Havana, Nov 24.- Cubans and Vietnamese today evoked the legacy of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and ratified the historic ties of brotherhood between both nations.

In a virtual work meeting, friendship organizations from the two countries highlighted the importance of preserving and transmitting that history to new generations.

The exchange was led by Fernando González, president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), and Nguyen Phuong Nga, head of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO).

According to ICAP, González recalled during the contact Fidel Castro’s stay in South Vietnam in September 1973, when he shared with combatants in the liberated area of ​​Quang Tri.

The Cuban revolutionary leader was the first and only president to visit Vietnam during wartime.

Likewise, the head of ICAP offered updated information on the reality of Cuba, firm in the defense of sovereignty, with advances in the control of the pandemic, a gradual return to the new normal and incessant battle to develop the economy, said the source.

González urged to make the year 2022 “an international benchmark of what peoples and friendship organizations can achieve when they are united by feelings of cooperation, solidarity and brotherhood, such as relations between Cuba and Vietnam.”

On his part, Nguyen Phuong Nga affirmed that his compatriots will never forget the phrase of the Cuban leader “for Vietnam we are willing to give even our own blood”, and thanked the permanent expressions of friendship and cooperation.

He agreed on the importance of preserving and transmitting the history of Vietnamese-Cuban friendship to new generations, after learning that the historical memory of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association and the Cuban Committee of Solidarity with South Vietnam are being worked on.

(Prensa Latina)