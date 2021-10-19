Cuban university contributes to fight Covid-19

Santa Clara, Cuba, Oct 19.- Directors of Marta Abreu Central University of Las Villas highlighted here the fight against Covid-19 by this institution in the Cuban province of Villa Clara.

The university successfully applied artificial intelligence techniques to diagnose Covid-19 based on chest X ray images.

It also excelled in the statistical system for the prediction of the spread of the novel coronavirus in this province, research for the prediction of infections related to this disease and the recovery of oxygen concentrations for hospital use.

It also suceeded in setting up isolation centers and field hospitals in several buidlings of student dorms and the inclusion of nearly 600 students and workers in the Covid-19 red zones.

It also highlighted the specialized work in drugstores, the statistical processing in vaccination centers and other healthcare units, the work at the Molecular Biology laboratory and blood donations.

Dr. Osana Molerio, rector of this university, said that the onsite beginning of the second period of the 2021 school year is planned for November 1, and senior students will end their course the very same month.

The Marta Abreu Central University of Las Villas has 11,753 students, from the provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Avila and Camagüey, distributed in 54 majors and 31 short cycle programs.