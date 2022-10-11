Cuban residents in Basque Country condemn US blockade

As Prensa Latina learned from sources close to the event on Monday, the meeting concluded with two events denouncing Washington’s economic siege against Cuba for more than six decades.

The expressions of solidarity for Cuba and the repudiation of the blockade took place on a boat, with live music by Cuban singer Orlis Pineda, on the Estuary of Bilbao.

Following is a rally in front of the town hall in Bilbao.

All Basque trade unions, solidarity groups, political parties, and the Coordinating Committee of the Non-Governmental Organizations for Development of Euskadi supported both events.

Representatives of the main political parties in Bilbao municipality (PNV, PSE-PSOE EE, Elkarrekin Podemos-IU, and EH Bildu) attended the meeting of the Federation of Associations of Cuban Residents in Spain (FACRE), and councilor Itziar Urtasun spoke through a greeting.

Under the slogan “Cuba unites us,” participants made an energetic call to end the blockade, which this year marks 60 years of its proclamation.The blockade against Cuba expects to be condemned again for the 30th time at the United Nations General Assembly.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)