Cuban prime minister visits BioCubafarma’s stand at China Expo

Shanghai, Nov 5.- Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero and his accompanying delegation visited BioCubafarma’s stand at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) this Sunday.

According to sources, that business group is participating for the first time independently in the Pavilion of products, medicines, and medical technology for health care.

Cuba also has a national pavilion at this prestigious world business event.

Before the visit, Marrero called for a fair, inclusive, multilateral, and mutually beneficial international cooperation against unilateralism and protectionism.

In his speech at the opening of the 6th China International Import Exhibition (CIIE), being held here from November 5 to 10, the Cuban prime minister emphasized the importance of events like these to create new business forms among all economic stockholders globally.

Before the event, the Cuban prime minister noted the bilateral development in biotechnology with joint ventures that show concrete research that has benefited both peoples over the last 20 years.

China and Cuba signed two technology transfer agreements between the Havana-based Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and the Changchun Heber Biological Technology joint venture.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding was penned to establish a joint business venture between Hubei C&C Pharmaceutical and Dalmer. (Taken from Prensa Latina)