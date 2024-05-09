Cuban prime minister meets with Turkish Parliament speaker

Havana, May 9.- Prime Minister Manuel Marrero met with Numan Kurtulmuş, speaker of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Türkiye, who is on an official visit to Havana at the invitation of his counterpart, Esteban Lazo.

After welcoming him at the Palace of the Revolution, the seat of the Government, on Wednesday, Marrero expressed satisfaction with the Turkish parliamentary leader’s visit to strengthen inter-parliamentary relations between the two governments.

The head of Government also expressed Cuba’s willingness to raise economic relations to the same level as the political ones on the fields of common interest that the parties have identified in the last few years.

The prime minister pointed out that Türkiye has opportunities to participate with its entrepreneurs in the realization of Cuba’s National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030.

The Turkish visitor, in turn, expressed gratitude for the hospitality he has received since his arrival in Cuba and was happy to be the first speaker of the Turkish Parliament to visit Havana.

Despite the distance between the two nations, there is a common interest in increasing high-level exchanges and strengthening cooperation in the economic field, Kurtulmuş said.

His Cuban counterpart and President of the Council of State, Esteban Lazo, who thanked Kurtulmuş on behalf of his country for Türkiye’s traditional support for the resolution against the blockade imposed by the United States, presented by Cuba at the United Nations, received the Turkish visitor on Wednesday morning.

Türkiye considers Cuba an ally and friend in Latin America and theh Caribbean, stressed Kurtulmuş, who also condemned Washington’s economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba. (Taken from Prensa Latina)