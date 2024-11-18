Authorities congratulate Cuban students

A hug goes out to all the students who are standing and fighting for Cuba in their communities, scholarships and study centers, wrote the country’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on the social network X.

The head of state highlighted that during the date many citizens, including students from various levels of education, participate in recovery efforts after the ravages of hurricanes Oscar and Rafael, plus two earthquakes, in less than 30 days.

“A heartfelt congratulations to the Cuban students; who contribute decisively, always at the forefront, to the economic-social development of our country,” said, meanwhile, the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), Esteban Lazo.

Every November 17th marks the anniversary of the Nazi raid on Charles University in Prague in 1939, following demonstrations against the German occupation of Czechoslovakia and the murders of Jan Opletal and worker Václav Sedláček.

The Nazis murdered nine student leaders, sent more than 1,200 to concentration camps and closed all Czech universities. (Take from Prensa Latina)