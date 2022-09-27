martes, septiembre 27, 2022
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Cuban Prime Minister arrives in Japan for state funeral

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , , , ,
Tokyo, Sep 27.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero arrived in Japan at the head of an official delegation to participate in the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Marrero, who is also member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba was received at Haneda airport by Ambassador Miguel Angel Ramirez.

The commemorative ceremony will take place on September 27 at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, which will be attended by around 4,300 people, including representatives of more than 200 countries and international organizations.

In 2016, Abe was the first Japanese head of government to visit Cuba. His presence in the Caribbean nation opened a new chapter in the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Following the death of the political leader last July 8, victim of an attack, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel decreed a day of official mourning.

During his three-day stay in Tokyo, Marrero will also complete a bilateral agenda, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. He will then continue his trip to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia as part of his first tour of Indochina as Prime Minister.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Cuba implements budget under tensions and restrictions

Redacción Digital

UN Demands End of Violence Vs Women

Uruguay Daily Decries Deferral in Posada Trial