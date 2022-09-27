Cuban Prime Minister arrives in Japan for state funeral

The commemorative ceremony will take place on September 27 at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, which will be attended by around 4,300 people, including representatives of more than 200 countries and international organizations.

In 2016, Abe was the first Japanese head of government to visit Cuba. His presence in the Caribbean nation opened a new chapter in the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Following the death of the political leader last July 8, victim of an attack, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel decreed a day of official mourning.

During his three-day stay in Tokyo, Marrero will also complete a bilateral agenda, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. He will then continue his trip to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia as part of his first tour of Indochina as Prime Minister.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)