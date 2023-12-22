Cuban president sends condolences to China after earthquake

Havana, Dec 21.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today sent his condolences to the people and government of China after the earthquake that struck northwest China, killing at least 127 people.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of China for the terrible earthquake that struck Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

“Receive all our solidarity”, the president said in his account on the social network X.

Both provinces in northwest China were hit yesterday by an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale.

Search operations continue as numerous aftershocks and temperatures of minus 10 degrees Celsius have been recorded in recent hours, making the work of specialists difficult.

The earthquake has so far killed 113 people in the province of Gansu and 14 in Qinghai, in addition to hundreds of injured who are being treated at the site, in nearby health centers or in hospitals. (Taken from Prensa Latina)